headset

« on: July 29, 2021, 11:12:19 AM »



THAT WILL PISS MOST OF THE LABOUR LOT OFF



WHO WANTED THE COUNTRY TO COLLAPSE AGAIN WITH COVID



SO BOJO GETS IT IN THE NECK.....



EVEN THE EUROS DIDN'T SEE A PAUSE TO THE ECONOMY.....



WE ARE ON THE MARCH AND NOW YOU GUNNA BELIEVE US.....WELL DONE BORIS



TIME TO GET ON WITH LIFE THAT INCLUDES YOU LEFTIES.....U MOANING LOT....



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15723537/uk-close-to-herd-immunity-covid/