I WILL NOT CHANGE MY OPINION THAT OUR BORDERS NEED CONTROLLING BETTER FROM ILLEGAL ENTRY INTO THIS COUNTRY......BUT I DON'T AND WON'T STAND FOR BLATENT RACISM........THAT DOES NEED STAMPING OUT........



I WILL ALSO SAY SOME OF THE LEFTIES ARE TRYING TO SUCK THE HUMOUR AND LIFE OUT OF THIS COUNTRY WITH SOME OF THEIR 'PC' POLICIES....THE FUCKING FREAKS.....



11 YEARS AND COUNTING LABOUR WORK THAT ONE OUT......



