July 28, 2021, 02:14:54 PM
Author Topic: Brazilian Forward Incoming ?  (Read 91 times)
Ben G
Posts: 4 307


« on: Today at 09:21:19 AM »
https://insidefutbol.com/2021/07/26/middlesbrough-hold-lengthy-talks-in-lisbon-hotel-over-striker-deal/519951/

Fulham may be ahead of us on this deal.
Tory Cunt
Posts: 1 802


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:13:59 PM »
I WOULD SAY IT DEPENDS HOW BADLY FULHAM WANTS HIM AS TO WHETHER WE GET HIM OR NOT!
