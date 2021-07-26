Welcome,
July 28, 2021
Brazilian Forward Incoming ?
Author
Topic: Brazilian Forward Incoming ? (Read 91 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 307
Brazilian Forward Incoming ?
«
on:
Today
at 09:21:19 AM »
https://insidefutbol.com/2021/07/26/middlesbrough-hold-lengthy-talks-in-lisbon-hotel-over-striker-deal/519951/
Fulham may be ahead of us on this deal.
Tory Cunt
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 802
Re: Brazilian Forward Incoming ?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:13:59 PM »
I WOULD SAY IT DEPENDS HOW BADLY FULHAM WANTS HIM AS TO WHETHER WE GET HIM OR NOT!
