Its about time that cameras in HGV cabs became a standard and legal requirement. It might just make some of the crazy cunts think twice before doing something daft with 30 tonnes of metal.



IT'S WORTH A GO....AS YOU SAY GET INTO ANY KIND OF FIGHT WITH AN HGV VEHICLE AND YOU ARE PRETTY MUCH FUCKED...THAT 'SECURITY VAN WAS MORE THAN LIKELY THE BEST TYPE OF VEHICLE TO HIT BAR ANOTHER LORRY WITHOUT SHEER CARNAGE OCCURRING...ANY OTHER VEHICLE CAR ETC WOULD BE SQUASHED LEADING TO DEATHS.... HOPEFULLY, THAT'S A WAKE-UP CALL TO HGV DRIVERS PLAYING ON THE FUCKING PHONE....