HE DID GET SOME JAIL AND A 57 MONTH BAN.....I WOULD NOT LET HIM NEAR A PEDDLE BIKE....NEVER MIND A MOTOR VEHICLE...A PURE SELFISH CUNT.....HOW HE NEVER KILLED ANYONE IS A MYSTERY.......I FEAR THAT RECENT INCIDENT ON THE A1 UP HERE....INVOLVING A LORRY WILL FIND A SIMILAR OUTCOME OF REASON OF WHAT HAPPENED ONCE THE INVESTIGATION IS CONCLUDED......PISSED UP AND DRUG DRIVERS CONCERN ME.......THESE HGV DRIVERS TAKE MY WORRIES TO A DIFFERENT LEVEL WHEN DRIVING..... https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15708546/lorry-driver-van-texting-phone-injured/