July 28, 2021, 02:14:41 PM
The Hundred
Topic: The Hundred (Read 187 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 891
The Hundred
Yesterday
at 06:26:41 PM
Seems like a cracking evening out. Bit of a haul to Headingly, but a good few hours on the beer with mates, if youve got any, is pretty cool.
Snoozy
Posts: 493
Re: The Hundred
Yesterday
at 10:37:33 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 06:26:41 PM
Seems like a cracking evening out. Bit of a haul to Headingly, but a good few hours on the beer with mates, if youve got any, is pretty cool.
.....if youve got any....
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 321
Infant Herpes
Re: The Hundred
Yesterday
at 11:21:12 PM
Hitler played cricket once. If memory serves, it was during his time as a prisoner of war. He considered leg pads to be unmanly. Coming from someone who used to mince around dressed in lederhosen with a ball tickler tash is bit fucking rich, quite frankly. Cheeky cunt.
I know where you live
headset
Posts: 1 802
Re: The Hundred
Today
at 05:31:12 AM
TOO MANY FORMATS ON THE GO NOW FOR MY LIKING....
IT WOULD TAKE UP ALL YOUR TIME IF YOU GOT INTO THEM ALL LIVE OR ON THE BOX...
I AM STILL A TRADITIONALIST ONLY WATCH ENGLAND LIKE....TESTS & ONE DAYERS...
I WILL WATCH OTHER FORMATS IF NOTHING ELSE IS DOING....I JUST DON'T DIARY THEM.....
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 891
Re: The Hundred
Today
at 07:09:03 AM
I think thats probably me too. I like test cricket and could watch all of one.. ODI has a chance to have some form, but Y20 and The Hundred are really village green stuff, with fat lads rhrowing the bat at everything
headset
Posts: 1 802
Re: The Hundred
Today
at 12:19:04 PM
THE MONEY ON OFFER AND IS GROWING POUND NOTE WISE IN THE HIT-AND-RUN STUFF AS I CALL IT....IS UNREAL....WILL IT SEE THE END OF TEST CRICKET I THINK IT MIGHT ONE DAY JUST NOT IN MY LIFETIME....SO I AM COOL WITH WHAT'S OUT THERE CRICKET-WISE....
FOR A DAY OUT ON THE DRINK WITH THE LADS THE CRICKET IS A MUCH BETTER DAY OUT THAN THE FOOTBALL......DESPITE THE FACT I SEE FOOTBALL AS MY NO 1 SPORT...CRACKERS I KNOW.
