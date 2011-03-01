Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: The Hundred
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Yesterday at 06:26:41 PM
Seems like a cracking evening out. Bit of a haul to Headingly, but a good few hours on the beer with mates, if youve got any, is pretty cool.
Snoozy
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:37:33 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 06:26:41 PM
Seems like a cracking evening out. Bit of a haul to Headingly, but a good few hours on the beer with mates, if youve got any, is pretty cool.

.....if youve got any.... klins
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:21:12 PM
Hitler played cricket once. If memory serves, it was during his time as a prisoner of war. He considered leg pads to be unmanly. Coming from someone who used to mince around dressed in lederhosen with a ball tickler tash  is bit fucking rich, quite frankly. Cheeky cunt.
I know where you live
headset
Reply #3 on: Today at 05:31:12 AM
TOO MANY FORMATS ON THE GO NOW FOR MY LIKING....

IT WOULD TAKE UP ALL YOUR TIME IF YOU GOT INTO THEM ALL LIVE OR ON THE BOX...

I AM STILL A TRADITIONALIST ONLY WATCH ENGLAND LIKE....TESTS & ONE DAYERS...

I WILL WATCH OTHER FORMATS IF NOTHING ELSE IS DOING....I JUST DON'T DIARY THEM.....
