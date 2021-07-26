Welcome,
July 26, 2021, 08:45:11 AM
OÚ EST WILANDER ???
Author
Topic: OÚ EST WILANDER ??? (Read 53 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 019
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
OÚ EST WILANDER ???
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:58:57 PM »
WHERE'S MATS ???
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 10 447
Not big and not clever
Re: OÚ EST WILANDER ???
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:47:54 AM »
He said he was rowing to Japan to watch the limpics.
CoB scum
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 019
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: OÚ EST WILANDER ???
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:06:05 AM »
I HOPE HE SET OFF IN GOOD TIME !!!
🇯🇵
🚣♂️
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
