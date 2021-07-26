Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 019





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 019JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT OÚ EST WILANDER ??? « on: Yesterday at 09:58:57 PM » WHERE'S MATS ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

PoliteDwarf

Offline



Posts: 10 447





Not big and not clever





Posts: 10 447Not big and not clever Re: OÚ EST WILANDER ??? « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:47:54 AM » He said he was rowing to Japan to watch the limpics. Logged CoB scum