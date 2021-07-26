Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 26, 2021, 08:45:11 AM
Author Topic: OÚ EST WILANDER ???  (Read 53 times)
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Yesterday at 09:58:57 PM »
WHERE'S MATS ???  
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:47:54 AM »
He said he was rowing to Japan to watch the limpics.
CoB scum
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:06:05 AM »
I HOPE HE SET OFF IN GOOD TIME !!!    mick

🇯🇵
🚣‍♂️
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
