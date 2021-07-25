Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 013





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 013JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT SHE`S IN THE BATH !!! « on: Today at 01:59:58 PM »



Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 013





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 013JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: SHE`S IN THE BATH !!! « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:39:40 PM » SOME UNIT WHO'S IN AND NOW YER CAN'T GET HER OUT !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 013





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 013JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: SHE`S IN THE BATH !!! « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:45:38 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 013





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 013JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: SHE`S IN THE BATH !!! « Reply #4 on: Today at 03:51:51 PM » Red wall ??? Hahaha24th July 04:31 pm



User ID: 839639





stevegg wrote:



Appears porsche driver was trying to undercut the artic on inside lane, any driver with common sense knows an artic lorry needs both lanes when turning.



He probably drives 5 miles a month - is old/bald ! and is used to overtaking wagons for the excitement --- sorry it looks like a classy lass with the obligatory shoulder tat



Last Updated: 24th July 05:09 pm



Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 013





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 013JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: SHE`S IN THE BATH !!! « Reply #5 on: Today at 03:53:32 PM » Zak McKracken 24th July 05:25 pm



User ID: 2365530



I thought it was Hulk Hogan!



Last Updated: 5 hrs ago



Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 013





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 013JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: SHE`S IN THE BATH !!! « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:54:24 PM » T.McGhee 24th July 07:33 pm



User ID: 2020127



A big unit as they say



Last Updated: 1 hr ago



Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats