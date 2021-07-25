Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 25, 2021, 02:54:19 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Cagliari make late bid on
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Cagliari make late bid on (Read 34 times)
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 233
Cagliari make late bid on
«
on:
Today
at 01:42:20 PM »
Payero!
What seemed a certainty now seems a bit unlikely.......
Championship Boro....or Serie A cag's
I know which one I'd choose if I were a player looking for a new club....
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 01:44:15 PM by Pigeon droppings
»
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...