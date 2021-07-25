Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 25, 2021, 02:54:12 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Joey dick ed Barton at it again  (Read 125 times)
Pigeon droppings
****
Online Online

Posts: 233


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:54:54 AM »
Up before the beak on Monday for assaulting a woman!

No further details at the moment.....
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 007


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:08:15 AM »
KEEP US UPDATED !!!   oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 380


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:01:37 PM »
Watch everyone at the BBC jump to his defence like they did with Caroline Flack, Sarah Champion and Layla Moran...... probably
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 130


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:11:31 PM »
Hes nowt but a thug and a fucking bully, beating women now souey young trainees a few years back. He might get lucky and share a cell with his brother or even giggsy with any luck.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 