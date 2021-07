headset

THEM PAIR OF DIRTY CUNTS CHARGING 4500 QUID FOR WEMBLEY PASSES FOR THE EURO FINAL

THANKFULLY THE DIRTY ROBBING SCUM ARE UP AT COURT SOON...

I WOULD JAIL THEM ... IF THEM TICKETS FELL IT TO THE WRONG HADS....GOD KNOWS WHAT !!



THEY WANT BANNING FROM FOOTBALL GROUNDS LIKE THE YOBS GET!!



SHAME ON THEM!!! I WOULD PUT THEIR PICTURES IN THE PAPERS LIKE THEY DO WITH THE YOBS.....



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15684356/wembley-stewards-charged-ticket-plot/



