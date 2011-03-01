Welcome,
Author
Topic: TWO TIER SYSTEM (Read 187 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 770
TWO TIER SYSTEM
«
on:
Today
at 05:47:05 AM »
I'M ALL FOR IT IF IT KEEPS OTHERS SAFE
AND STOPS THOSE WHO'VE NOT HAD THE JABS
FROM ATTENDING FOOTBALL MATCHES....
DOES THAT MEEN THOSE OF US JABBED WILL BECOME THE 'ELITE'
THAT WILL DO ME .... THE OTHERS WILL BE DEEMED UNCLEAN....
WELL DONE BORIS.... YOU'VE GOT MY VOTE AGAIN FELLA...
KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK BORIS
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15684099/football-fans-banned-games-vaccine-proof/
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
Offline
Posts: 825
Re: TWO TIER SYSTEM
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:51:48 AM »
Keeps others safe? Oh if only you knew my friend.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 885
Re: TWO TIER SYSTEM
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:09:15 AM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on
Today
at 09:51:48 AM
Keeps others safe? Oh if only you knew my friend.
Send a link to pour light on us
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 132
Re: TWO TIER SYSTEM
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:54:22 PM »
Please, if you haven't yet, get your jab, as we learn to live with, rather than cower from, this virus," he wrote on Twitter.
I wonder if this was aimed at Albert.
Retracted it and apologised now, big tart.
Logged
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 492
Re: TWO TIER SYSTEM
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:40:46 PM »
Ill be asking for a refund on my money then seeing as the terms and conditions of sale have changed since I purchased mine over a year ago
Logged
