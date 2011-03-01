Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
TWO TIER SYSTEM
I'M ALL FOR IT IF IT KEEPS OTHERS SAFE
AND STOPS THOSE WHO'VE NOT HAD THE JABS
FROM ATTENDING FOOTBALL MATCHES....

DOES THAT MEEN THOSE OF US JABBED WILL BECOME THE 'ELITE'

THAT WILL DO ME .... THE OTHERS WILL BE DEEMED UNCLEAN....monkey

WELL DONE BORIS.... YOU'VE GOT MY VOTE AGAIN FELLA...:like:

KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK BORIS :ukfist:

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15684099/football-fans-banned-games-vaccine-proof/
Keeps others safe? Oh if only you knew my friend.
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 09:51:48 AM
Keeps others safe? Oh if only you knew my friend.

Send a link to pour light on us
Please, if you haven't yet, get your jab, as we learn to live with, rather than cower from, this virus," he wrote on Twitter.

I wonder if this was aimed at Albert.
Retracted it and apologised now, big tart. :basil:
