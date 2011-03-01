headset

Offline



Posts: 1 748





Posts: 1 748 Re: Crowdfunding dot com « Reply #3 on: Today at 06:53:33 AM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 11:10:54 AM Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 10:58:28 AM It's slightly torn, but should raise a few quid at auction.







Good auld Ab. Such a nice guy. Presumably our Tom will have organised his affairs in order that he goes bankrupt rather than pay up what is a legal debt, decided upon by the Queen's glorious legal system.



Good auld Ab. Such a nice guy. Presumably our Tom will have organised his affairs in order that he goes bankrupt rather than pay up what is a legal debt, decided upon by the Queen's glorious legal system.

NAIL RIGHT ON THE HEAD.....HE WILL BLOW THE CUNT IN OR PAY IT AT A POUND A WEEK... I SAID BEFORE FINES ARE FUCK ALL TO THOSE THAT DONT LAY IN BED STRAIGHT AT NIGHT... NAIL RIGHT ON THE HEAD.....HE WILL BLOW THE CUNT IN OR PAY IT AT A POUND A WEEK... I SAID BEFORE FINES ARE FUCK ALL TO THOSE THAT DONT LAY IN BED STRAIGHT AT NIGHT... Logged