July 23, 2021, 12:22:36 PM
Crowdfunding dot com
Author
Topic: Crowdfunding dot com (Read 60 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 882
Crowdfunding dot com
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-leeds-57930901
If he gets too much hell give it to charity
Ollyboro
Infant Herpes
Re: Crowdfunding dot com
I've sent Tommy my copy of the Koran, which Abu Hamza was gracious enough to autograph for me. It's slightly torn, but should raise a few quid at auction.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Crowdfunding dot com
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Today
at 10:58:28 AM
It's slightly torn, but should raise a few quid at auction.
Good auld Ab. Such a nice guy. Presumably our Tom will have organised his affairs in order that he goes bankrupt rather than pay up what is a legal debt, decided upon by the Queen's glorious legal system.
