Basel Cell carcinoma to be exact.



Good chance that its non malignant but just shows how this can catch you Logged Tory Cunt

And thats what it should be called, and not use the cancer word .

The word is frightening especially for the elderly .

The word is frightening especially for the elderly .

These doctor cunts seem to get a buzz out of saying the word Logged

And I just got the news that my daughter in South Korea has Covid.

Shes always going to vulnerable after what happened in 2018 but apparently shes got a bad case of the Delta variant.

Shes always going to vulnerable after what happened in 2018 but apparently shes got a bad case of the Delta variant.



Good news comes in 3s right ? Logged Tory Cunt

Well,..sad to be the bearing of good tidings but.......yer daughters gonna be alright....you ont t'other hand.....



Stop being a bitch,grow up,man up,yer big girls blouse.......emmmmrmm,don't even no any more shabbax



Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

After his diagnosis, my uncle Arnold vowed that skin cancer wouldn't kill him. And he was right. What killed him was the police marksman, about eighteen hours after Uncle Arnie took his dermatologist hostage.

Not used the "C" word since I was diagnosed, can't seem to. Odd, I know, but nothing really prepares you for it till you get told, then things go off on a bit of a tangent. Mine's inside, two lumps that have gone down, but little bad cells still lurking there.

Posts: 1 113 Re: Skin Cancer FFS « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:19:45 AM » Good to see ya still standing Mr Bike,shot a fucking deaf un' at it,yall be surprised how being in denial can work out....



Trust me...it's keeping me on me trotters.



Seriously tho gadge,think POSITIVE 24/7...........these things are sent to try us,



It's old age that'll get you in the end ✌peace out bro ,see ya next year .



AND WE WILL 🤗😋😁xxxx Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

Posts: 16 882 Re: Skin Cancer FFS « Reply #8 on: Today at 11:15:53 AM »



Or, I'd like a stuck pig



The former, I hope



good luck in your personal fights



Everyone has their own way. I'd be 'shot as much as that chemo into me as my big body can take; let's kick FUCK out of this thing'Or, I'dlike a stuck pigThe former, I hopegood luck in your personal fights Logged