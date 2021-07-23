Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 23, 2021, 04:00:04 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Skin Cancer FFS
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Skin Cancer FFS (Read 133 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 306
Skin Cancer FFS
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:32:54 PM »
Basel Cell carcinoma to be exact.
Good chance that its non malignant but just shows how this can catch you
Logged
Tory Cunt
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 644
Superstar
Re: Skin Cancer FFS
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:37:47 PM »
And thats what it should be called, and not use the cancer word .
The word is frightening especially for the elderly .
These doctor cunts seem to get a buzz out of saying the word
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 306
Re: Skin Cancer FFS
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:17:00 PM »
And I just got the news that my daughter in South Korea has Covid.
Shes always going to vulnerable after what happened in 2018 but apparently shes got a bad case of the Delta variant.
Good news comes in 3s right ?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 113
Re: Skin Cancer FFS
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:24:53 AM »
Well,..sad to be the bearing of good tidings but.......yer daughters gonna be alright....you ont t'other hand.....
Stop being a bitch,grow up,man up,yer big girls blouse.......emmmmrmm,don't even no any more shabbax
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 316
Infant Herpes
Re: Skin Cancer FFS
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:03:29 AM »
After his diagnosis, my uncle Arnold vowed that skin cancer wouldn't kill him. And he was right. What killed him was the police marksman, about eighteen hours after Uncle Arnie took his dermatologist hostage.
Logged
I know where you live
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 032
Re: Skin Cancer FFS
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:19:34 AM »
Not used the "C" word since I was diagnosed, can't seem to. Odd, I know, but nothing really prepares you for it till you get told, then things go off on a bit of a tangent. Mine's inside, two lumps that have gone down, but little bad cells still lurking there.
Logged
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 113
Re: Skin Cancer FFS
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:19:45 AM »
Good to see ya still standing Mr Bike,shot a fucking deaf un' at it,yall be surprised how being in denial can work out....
Trust me...it's keeping me on me trotters.
Seriously tho gadge,think POSITIVE 24/7...........these things are sent to try us,
It's old age that'll get you in the end ✌peace out bro ,see ya next year .
AND WE WILL 🤗😋😁xxxx
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...