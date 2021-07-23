Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 23, 2021, 01:31:14 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Skin Cancer FFS
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Skin Cancer FFS (Read 115 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 306
Skin Cancer FFS
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:32:54 PM »
Basel Cell carcinoma to be exact.
Good chance that its non malignant but just shows how this can catch you
Logged
Tory Cunt
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 644
Superstar
Re: Skin Cancer FFS
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:37:47 PM »
And thats what it should be called, and not use the cancer word .
The word is frightening especially for the elderly .
These doctor cunts seem to get a buzz out of saying the word
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 306
Re: Skin Cancer FFS
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:17:00 PM »
And I just got the news that my daughter in South Korea has Covid.
Shes always going to vulnerable after what happened in 2018 but apparently shes got a bad case of the Delta variant.
Good news comes in 3s right ?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 1 112
Re: Skin Cancer FFS
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:24:53 AM »
Well,..sad to be the bearing of good tidings but.......yer daughters gonna be alright....you ont t'other hand.....
Stop being a bitch,grow up,man up,yer big girls blouse.......emmmmrmm,don't even no any more shabbax
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...