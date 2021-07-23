Ben G



Offline



Posts: 4 306





Mountain KingPosts: 4 306 Skin Cancer FFS « on: Yesterday at 08:32:54 PM » Basel Cell carcinoma to be exact.



Good chance that its non malignant but just shows how this can catch you Logged Tory Cunt

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 644



Superstar





Posts: 10 644Superstar Re: Skin Cancer FFS « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:37:47 PM » And thats what it should be called, and not use the cancer word .

The word is frightening especially for the elderly .

These doctor cunts seem to get a buzz out of saying the word Logged

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 4 306





Mountain KingPosts: 4 306 Re: Skin Cancer FFS « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:17:00 PM » And I just got the news that my daughter in South Korea has Covid.

Shes always going to vulnerable after what happened in 2018 but apparently shes got a bad case of the Delta variant.



Good news comes in 3s right ? Logged Tory Cunt