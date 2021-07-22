Welcome,
July 22, 2021, 10:50:04 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Skin Cancer FFS
Author
Topic: Skin Cancer FFS
Ben G
Skin Cancer FFS
«
on:
Today
at 08:32:54 PM »
Basel Cell carcinoma to be exact.
Good chance that its non malignant but just shows how this can catch you
Tory Cunt
Re: Skin Cancer FFS
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:37:47 PM »
And thats what it should be called, and not use the cancer word .
The word is frightening especially for the elderly .
These doctor cunts seem to get a buzz out of saying the word
Ben G
Re: Skin Cancer FFS
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:17:00 PM »
And I just got the news that my daughter in South Korea has Covid.
Shes always going to vulnerable after what happened in 2018 but apparently shes got a bad case of the Delta variant.
Good news comes in 3s right ?
Tory Cunt
