July 22, 2021
Topic: Skin Cancer FFS
Ben G
Today at 08:32:54 PM
Basel Cell carcinoma to be exact.

Good chance that its non malignant but just shows how this can catch you
Tory Cunt
Reply #1 on: Today at 08:37:47 PM
And thats what it should be called, and not use the cancer word .
The word is frightening especially for the elderly .
These doctor cunts seem to get a buzz out of saying the word
Ben G
Reply #2 on: Today at 09:17:00 PM
And I just got the news that my daughter in South Korea has Covid.
Shes always going to vulnerable after what happened in 2018 but apparently shes got a bad case of the Delta variant.

Good news comes in 3s right ?
Tory Cunt
