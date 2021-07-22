Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: WHAT A MANIAC THIS FELLA IS!!  (Read 235 times)
headset
Posts: 1 722


« on: Yesterday at 02:58:41 PM »
WE MIGHT HAVE PLENTY OF MANIAC MUZCATS AMONGST US
WE ALSO PROBABLY HAVE PLENTY OF WHITE MANIACS AMONGST US...
THIS NUTCASE BEING ONE OF THEM....PROPER HEAD THE BALL....

WHAT MUST GO THROUGH THEIR MINDS I ASK...

HE MAKES TOMMY LOOK LIKE A PUSSYCAT...monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12174937/norway-attacks-july-22-survivors-shot-anders-breivik/
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 997


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:14:59 PM »
IT MENTIONS YOU IN THE STORY, JUST BELOW THE PICTURE OF THE ISLAND THERE !!!   jc
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 1 722


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:23:40 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 03:14:59 PM
IT MENTIONS YOU IN THE STORY, JUST BELOW THE PICTURE OF THE ISLAND THERE !!!   jc

:bc:


FAME, AT LAST, I DIDNT WANT TO SAY NOTHING ..... thats towersy in the paper this morning and I get a mention this afternoon....monkey
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 997


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:02:25 PM »
WHAT WAS TOWERSY IN THE PAPER FOR THIS TIME ???

DO YOU HAVE A LINK ???   :pd:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 997


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:11:29 PM »
THINK I FOUND IT. IS HE DRIVING SHUTTLE BUSES ???   :pd:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
John Theone
Posts: 434



« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:08:05 PM »
Thornaby Town Hall.....
Logged
Snoozy
Posts: 491


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:49:27 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 07:11:29 PM
THINK I FOUND IT. IS HE DRIVING SHUTTLE BUSES ???   :pd:



Cant stand that self opinionated twat
Logged
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 112


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:46:30 PM »
Awww,anyone else think that aerial photo of the island looked like a grizzly picking his nose.....

Hmmmmmm.   Just me again. 🤔😎x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
