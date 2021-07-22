Welcome,
July 22, 2021, 07:54:04 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WHAT A MANIAC THIS FELLA IS!!
Author
Topic: WHAT A MANIAC THIS FELLA IS!! (Read 138 times)
headset
Posts: 1 722
WHAT A MANIAC THIS FELLA IS!!
Today
at 02:58:41 PM »
WE MIGHT HAVE PLENTY OF MANIAC MUZCATS AMONGST US
WE ALSO PROBABLY HAVE PLENTY OF WHITE MANIACS AMONGST US...
THIS NUTCASE BEING ONE OF THEM....PROPER HEAD THE BALL....
WHAT MUST GO THROUGH THEIR MINDS I ASK...
HE MAKES TOMMY LOOK LIKE A PUSSYCAT...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12174937/norway-attacks-july-22-survivors-shot-anders-breivik/
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 996
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WHAT A MANIAC THIS FELLA IS!!
Today
at 03:14:59 PM »
IT MENTIONS YOU IN THE STORY, JUST BELOW THE PICTURE OF THE ISLAND THERE !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 1 722
Re: WHAT A MANIAC THIS FELLA IS!!
Today
at 03:23:40 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 03:14:59 PM
IT MENTIONS YOU IN THE STORY, JUST BELOW THE PICTURE OF THE ISLAND THERE !!!
FAME, AT LAST, I DIDNT WANT TO SAY NOTHING ..... thats towersy in the paper this morning and I get a mention this afternoon....
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 996
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WHAT A MANIAC THIS FELLA IS!!
Today
at 07:02:25 PM »
WHAT WAS TOWERSY IN THE PAPER FOR
THIS
TIME ???
DO YOU HAVE A LINK ???
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 996
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WHAT A MANIAC THIS FELLA IS!!
Today
at 07:11:29 PM »
THINK I FOUND IT. IS HE DRIVING SHUTTLE BUSES ???
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
