July 24, 2021, 01:37:08 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Yaxley Lennon
Author
Topic: Yaxley Lennon (Read 231 times)
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 032
Yaxley Lennon
«
on:
July 22, 2021, 02:51:39 PM »
£100,000 in libel damages, good!
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 740
Re: Yaxley Lennon
«
Reply #1 on:
July 22, 2021, 03:04:13 PM »
HE WILL HAVE PUT MORE UP HIS NOSE......
LIKE CAPTAIN ALWAYS SAYS....HIS DAFT SUPPORTERS CLUB WILL CHIP IN A PAY FOR THAT OVERNIGHT...............FINES ARE FUCK ALL IN THE GRAND SCHEME OF THINGS
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 465
Re: Yaxley Lennon
«
Reply #2 on:
July 22, 2021, 04:20:16 PM »
Shows what a despicable human being he is, fabricating malicious stories about a schoolkid and promoting an internet hate campaign against him just so he keep the fires of racism burning.
Unbelievable that the country has enough daft cunt racist fanboys that will have a whipround for him to pay the damages
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 740
Re: Yaxley Lennon
«
Reply #3 on:
July 22, 2021, 04:45:40 PM »
the cunts a millionaire from it all that's the bit that makes me laugh the most....well I've read he's in a million-pound house...which is not bad going for been a pure cunt..
Logged
Teesside Tammy
Offline
Posts: 870
Re: Yaxley Lennon
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:55:22 PM »
You pack of fucking snowflake pedo protectors.......he`s got balls bigger than your heads, you bunch of pussies
Logged
Erimus44
Offline
Posts: 429
Re: Yaxley Lennon
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:03:58 AM »
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on
Yesterday
at 11:55:22 PM
You pack of fucking snowflake pedo protectors.......he`s got balls bigger than your heads, you bunch of pussies
Like Robinson protected the EDL paedos? Bloke is a fraud. Best he just necked himself.
Logged
