Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 24, 2021, 12:06:31 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Yaxley Lennon  (Read 218 times)
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 032


View Profile
« on: July 22, 2021, 02:51:39 PM »
£100,000 in libel damages, good!
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 740


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: July 22, 2021, 03:04:13 PM »
HE WILL HAVE PUT MORE UP HIS NOSE......

LIKE CAPTAIN ALWAYS SAYS....HIS DAFT SUPPORTERS CLUB WILL CHIP IN A PAY FOR THAT OVERNIGHT...............FINES ARE FUCK ALL IN THE GRAND SCHEME OF THINGS
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 465



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: July 22, 2021, 04:20:16 PM »
Shows what a despicable human being he is, fabricating malicious stories about a schoolkid and promoting an internet hate campaign against him just so he keep the fires of racism burning.

Unbelievable that the country has enough daft cunt racist fanboys that will have a whipround for him to pay the damages
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 740


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: July 22, 2021, 04:45:40 PM »
the cunts a millionaire from it all that's the bit that makes me laugh the most....well I've read he's in a million-pound house...which is not bad going for been a pure cunt..
Logged
Teesside Tammy
*****
Online Online

Posts: 870


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:55:22 PM »
You pack of fucking snowflake pedo protectors.......he`s got balls bigger than your heads, you bunch of pussies
Logged
Erimus44
*****
Online Online

Posts: 429


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:03:58 AM »
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on Yesterday at 11:55:22 PM
You pack of fucking snowflake pedo protectors.......he`s got balls bigger than your heads, you bunch of pussies

Like Robinson protected the EDL paedos? Bloke is a fraud. Best he just necked himself.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 