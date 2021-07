MF(c) DOOM

Re: Yaxley Lennon « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:20:16 PM » Shows what a despicable human being he is, fabricating malicious stories about a schoolkid and promoting an internet hate campaign against him just so he keep the fires of racism burning.



Unbelievable that the country has enough daft cunt racist fanboys that will have a whipround for him to pay the damages