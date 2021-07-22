Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 22, 2021
LABOUR IN HOT WATER!!
« on: Today at 07:25:23 AM »
THOUGHT IT BEST I BROUGHT THIS TO ATTENTION.....
AFTER READING OVER THE ROAD ABOUT THE TORIES ALWAYS RIPPING PEOPLE OFF....
LABOUR IS NOT SUCH A SWEET PARTy AFTER ALL ITSELF.....
THE ARTICLE STATES SHE SHOULD KNOW BETTER DUE TO HER JOB ROLE....rava

both parties have their noses in the trough....the sooner the silly voters of the left realise that.....then they might get taking a bit more serious from the rest of us 'hardworking folk'!! monkey

WARNING CON ARTIST ON SHOW...

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15655661/labour-mp-aspana-begum-housing-scam-council/
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:19:09 AM »
I THINK I MIGHT HAVE SOME DANCERS  OVER THE ROAD!!! monkey
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:49:22 PM »
I wonder if she is related 🤔😀🤣🤣
