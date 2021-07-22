Welcome,
July 22, 2021, 08:16:50 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
THE NEW LIDDLE TOWERS!
Author
Topic: THE NEW LIDDLE TOWERS! (Read 46 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 709
THE NEW LIDDLE TOWERS!
«
on:
Today
at 06:20:53 AM »
OR THE NEW RONNIE PICKERING AS THE SUN SAYS......HE'S UP FOR IT LIKE!!
HE DOESN'T GIVE A FUCK.....
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15655223/oap-dares-driver-fight-grandsons-heated-parking-row/
Logged
