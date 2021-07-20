Welcome,
July 20, 2021
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ANIMAL LOVERS BEWARE!!
Author
Topic: ANIMAL LOVERS BEWARE!! (Read 152 times)
headset
Posts: 1 695
ANIMAL LOVERS BEWARE!!
Today
at 06:56:36 PM »
NOW I'M ALL FOR EQUALITY BUT WHEN YOU SEE THESE PICTURES
YOU CAN'T HELP BUT THINK SAVAGERY IS STILL IN EXISTENCE IN SOME WALKS OF LIFE...
NOW I LIKE A BIT OF MEAT BUT FUCK ME
BARBARIC SCENES TO SAY THE LEAST ...
WELL DONE THE MEDIA FOR HIGHLIGHTING THESE THINGS IN THE HOPE FOR CHANGE!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15642719/eid-al-adha-sacrifice-streets-turn-red-cows-sheep/
Today
at 07:03:08 PM by headset
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 304
Re: ANIMAL LOVERS BEWARE!!
Today
at 07:27:38 PM »
Are you fucking web stalking me?
I literally read that article an hour ago. Which as it happens, was the first time in months that Ive read anything on The Scum.
I suspect fowl play.
Tory Cunt
headset
Posts: 1 695
Re: ANIMAL LOVERS BEWARE!!
Today
at 08:20:37 PM »
No, you're safe from me stalking you,,,, that's not my gig.... not on this board anyway!!...
I like your fowl gag... you can have thumbs up for that...:like
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 831
Bugger.
Re: ANIMAL LOVERS BEWARE!!
Today
at 08:56:59 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 07:27:38 PM
Are you fucking web stalking me?
I literally read that article an hour ago. Which as it happens, was the first time in months that Ive read anything on The Scum.
I suspect fowl play.
Egg.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 304
Re: ANIMAL LOVERS BEWARE!!
Today
at 09:09:06 PM »
Cunt my piss you gay gay guy who was married and he passed away
Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 831
Bugger.
Re: ANIMAL LOVERS BEWARE!!
Today
at 09:55:19 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 09:09:06 PM
Cunt my piss you gay gay guy who was married and he passed away
Egg.
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 446
Not big and not clever
Re: ANIMAL LOVERS BEWARE!!
Today
at 10:16:03 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 09:55:19 PM
Today
at 09:55:19 PM
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 09:09:06 PM
Egg.
Cunt my piss you gay gay guy who was married and he passed away
CoB scum
