Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 20, 2021, 09:51:23 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: ANIMAL LOVERS BEWARE!!  (Read 103 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 695


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:56:36 PM »
NOW I'M ALL FOR EQUALITY BUT WHEN YOU SEE THESE PICTURES
YOU CAN'T HELP BUT THINK SAVAGERY IS STILL IN EXISTENCE IN SOME WALKS OF LIFE...

NOW I LIKE A BIT OF MEAT BUT FUCK ME
BARBARIC SCENES TO SAY THE LEAST ...souey

WELL DONE THE MEDIA FOR HIGHLIGHTING THESE THINGS IN THE HOPE FOR CHANGE!

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15642719/eid-al-adha-sacrifice-streets-turn-red-cows-sheep/
« Last Edit: Today at 07:03:08 PM by headset » Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 304


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:27:38 PM »
Are you fucking web stalking me?

I literally read that article an hour ago. Which as it happens, was the first time in months that Ive read anything on The Scum.


I suspect fowl play.
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 695


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:20:37 PM »
charles

No, you're safe from me stalking you,,,, that's not my gig.... not on this board anyway!!...monkey

I like your fowl gag... you can have thumbs up for that...:like
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 830


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:56:59 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 07:27:38 PM
Are you fucking web stalking me?

I literally read that article an hour ago. Which as it happens, was the first time in months that Ive read anything on The Scum.


I suspect fowl play.

Egg.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 304


View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:09:06 PM »
Cunt my piss you gay gay guy who was married and he passed away
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 