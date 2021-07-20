Welcome,
July 20, 2021, 01:28:52 PM
Prem player arrested for child sex offences
Author
Topic: Prem player arrested for child sex offences (Read 37 times)
calamity
Prem player arrested for child sex offences
Today
at 12:11:14 PM »
In other news Everton suspend a player and are helping the police with inquiries
What a horrible world we live in
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Prem player arrested for child sex offences
Today
at 01:12:21 PM »
Innocent until proven Gylfi.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
