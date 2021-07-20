Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 20, 2021, 01:28:52 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Prem player arrested for child sex offences  (Read 37 times)
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 385

Crabamity


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:11:14 PM »
In other news Everton suspend a player and are helping the police with inquiries

What a horrible world we live in  lost
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 702


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:12:21 PM »
Innocent until proven Gylfi.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 