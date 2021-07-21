Welcome,
July 21, 2021, 08:01:36 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BACCY SMUGGLING !!!
Author
Topic: BACCY SMUGGLING !!! (Read 251 times)
headset
Posts: 1 702
BACCY SMUGGLING !!!
Yesterday
at 07:17:33 AM
DO YOUR REKCON THESE CUNTS ARE IT!!!...SEE LINK.....
CHEEKY BASTARDS..BEATS WAITING IN THE QUE AT CUSTOMS .. I WILL GIVE THEM THAT....
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15632636/sunbathers-shocked-boat-migrants-kent-beach/
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 030
Re: BACCY SMUGGLING !!!
Yesterday
at 01:22:48 PM
But I thought this sort of thing was going to stop now?
headset
Posts: 1 702
Re: BACCY SMUGGLING !!!
Yesterday
at 02:48:12 PM
ONLY IN WINTER!....
headset
Posts: 1 702
Re: BACCY SMUGGLING !!!
Today
at 05:28:08 AM
JESUS CHRIST ITS LOOKING LIKE A BIGGER PROBLEM THEN I FIRST THOUGHT....
OVER 8K A YEAR ARE ON THE 'BACCY RUN' INTO ENGLAND....THAT NEEDS STOPPING...
HAVE U SEEN THE BIG FUCKER IN THE PICTURE..... "FREEDOM DAY" HES THINKING
PISS TAKING ASIDE ITS BAD NEWS THE NUMBERS SNEAKING IN ......
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15640084/french-warship-migrants-british-waters-gmb/
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 462
Re: BACCY SMUGGLING !!!
Today
at 06:30:40 AM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 01:22:48 PM
But I thought this sort of thing was going to stop now?
Exactly, it was an EU issue wasn't it. Brexit was going to fix this, i heard it referenced a lot, yet 2021 is going to be a record breaking year by some margin for channel crossers.
Today
at 07:09:21 AM by MF(c) DOOM
headset
Posts: 1 702
Re: BACCY SMUGGLING !!!
Today
at 07:43:27 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 06:30:40 AM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 01:22:48 PM
But I thought this sort of thing was going to stop now?
Exactly, it was an EU issue wasn't it. Brexit was going to fix this, i heard it referenced a lot, yet 2021 is going to be a record breaking year by some margin for channel crossers.
TOO MUCH MONEY BEING MADE BY THE SO-CALLED "GANGSTERS"... LIKE DRUGS THEYY ALWAYS FIND AWAY IN.... ONCE ONE ROUTE CLOSES DOWN.
