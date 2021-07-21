Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 21, 2021, 08:01:36 AM
BACCY SMUGGLING !!!
Yesterday at 07:17:33 AM
DO YOUR REKCON THESE CUNTS ARE IT!!!...SEE LINK.....rava


CHEEKY BASTARDS..BEATS WAITING IN THE QUE AT CUSTOMS .. I WILL GIVE THEM THAT.... monkey

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15632636/sunbathers-shocked-boat-migrants-kent-beach/
Yesterday at 01:22:48 PM
But I thought this sort of thing was going to stop now?
Yesterday at 02:48:12 PM
ONLY IN WINTER!.... monkey
Today at 05:28:08 AM
JESUS CHRIST ITS LOOKING LIKE A BIGGER PROBLEM THEN I FIRST THOUGHT....

OVER 8K A YEAR ARE ON THE 'BACCY RUN' INTO ENGLAND....THAT NEEDS STOPPING...


HAVE U SEEN THE BIG FUCKER IN THE PICTURE..... "FREEDOM DAY" HES THINKING monkey

PISS TAKING ASIDE ITS BAD NEWS THE NUMBERS SNEAKING IN ......

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15640084/french-warship-migrants-british-waters-gmb/
Today at 06:30:40 AM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 01:22:48 PM
But I thought this sort of thing was going to stop now?

Exactly, it was an EU issue wasn't it.  Brexit was going to fix this, i heard it referenced a lot, yet 2021 is going to be a record breaking year by some margin for channel crossers.
Today at 07:43:27 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 06:30:40 AM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 01:22:48 PM
But I thought this sort of thing was going to stop now?

Exactly, it was an EU issue wasn't it.  Brexit was going to fix this, i heard it referenced a lot, yet 2021 is going to be a record breaking year by some margin for channel crossers.


TOO MUCH MONEY BEING MADE BY THE SO-CALLED "GANGSTERS"... LIKE DRUGS THEYY ALWAYS FIND AWAY IN.... ONCE ONE ROUTE CLOSES DOWN.
