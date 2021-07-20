Welcome,
July 20, 2021, 01:28:40 PM
Gylfi Sigurdsson
Topic: Gylfi Sigurdsson (Read 159 times)
headset
Posts: 1 679
Gylfi Sigurdsson
Today
at 06:42:13 AM »
TOLD BY A SCOUSE MATE OV MINE.....IF HE LEAVES EVERTON
THE IS ONLY BORO OR SUNDERLAND THAT WILL TAKE HIM....
i called him a cheeky cunt before anyone says out!
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 702
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Gylfi Sigurdsson
Today
at 01:13:10 PM »
Having a scouse mate is like having a shit dog.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
