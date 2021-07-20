headset

Offline



Posts: 1 677





Posts: 1 677 Gylfi Sigurdsson « on: Today at 06:42:13 AM »



THE IS ONLY BORO OR SUNDERLAND THAT WILL TAKE HIM....



i called him a cheeky cunt before anyone says out! TOLD BY A SCOUSE MATE OV MINE.....IF HE LEAVES EVERTONTHE IS ONLY BORO OR SUNDERLAND THAT WILL TAKE HIM....i called him a cheeky cunt before anyone says out! Logged