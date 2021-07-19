Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Big Andy Carroll  (Read 137 times)
« on: Today at 10:23:02 AM »
Released by the geordies. Get him signed up  :mido: :mido:
Ben G
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:56:53 AM »
80 goals in nearly 400 career appearances!


Certainly ticks the non prolific, big lump up front box 📦
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:21:58 AM »
Surprised hes managed that many games in his career actually!
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:01:38 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:23:02 AM
Released by the geordies. Get him signed up  :mido: :mido:
one incoming today
https://www.facebook.com/754532494713511/posts/1956527361180679/
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:55:27 PM »
Defensive midfielder?


We dont sign enough of those.
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:03:17 PM »
This fella is also joining up with the squad https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jamie_Paterson_(footballer,_born_1991)
