July 19, 2021, 11:08:53 AM
Big Andy Carroll
Today at 10:23:02 AM
Released by the geordies. Get him signed up  :mido: :mido:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Today at 10:56:53 AM
80 goals in nearly 400 career appearances!


Certainly ticks the non prolific, big lump up front box 📦
Tory Cunt
