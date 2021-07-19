Welcome,
July 19, 2021, 11:08:47 AM
Big Andy Carroll
Author
Topic: Big Andy Carroll (Read 30 times)
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 456
Big Andy Carroll
«
on:
Today
at 10:23:02 AM »
Released by the geordies. Get him signed up
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 294
Re: Big Andy Carroll
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:56:53 AM »
80 goals in nearly 400 career appearances!
Certainly ticks the non prolific, big lump up front box 📦
Tory Cunt
Loading...