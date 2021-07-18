Welcome,
July 18, 2021, 10:34:41 PM
Are we ready for freedom day
Author
Topic: Are we ready for freedom day (Read 60 times)
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 124
Are we ready for freedom day
«
on:
Today
at 06:12:37 PM »
What a load of fucking shite, Boris and Richie have decided they cant break their own rules and will isolate after all, thats them on the couch for 10 days. Shocking that they cant visit a night club tomorrow. Ah well!!
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 461
Re: Are we ready for freedom day
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:10:38 PM »
I'm not. All this time untouched by it and then i go and get the bastard on the eve of freedom day.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 826
Bugger.
Re: Are we ready for freedom day
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:28:37 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 09:10:38 PM
I'm not. All this time untouched by it and then i go and get the bastard on the eve of freedom day.
Congratulations! Were you licking the fabric softener in Tesco again a few days ago? Hope your infection's mild.
