July 18, 2021, 10:34:35 PM
Author Topic: Are we ready for freedom day  (Read 59 times)
Robbso
« on: Today at 06:12:37 PM »
What a load of fucking shite, Boris and Richie have decided they cant break their own rules and will isolate after all, thats them on the couch for 10 days. Shocking that they cant visit a night club tomorrow. Ah well!!
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:10:38 PM »
I'm not. All this time untouched by it and then i go and get the bastard on the eve of freedom day.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:28:37 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 09:10:38 PM
I'm not. All this time untouched by it and then i go and get the bastard on the eve of freedom day.

Congratulations! Were you licking the fabric softener in Tesco again a few days ago? Hope your infection's mild.
