Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 16 981





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 981JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT TOM O`CONNOR-BROWN « on: Yesterday at 06:06:28 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 124





Posts: 15 124 Re: TOM O`CONNOR-BROWN « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:16:25 PM » Old news, he died this morning. Logged

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 16 981





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 981JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: TOM O`CONNOR-BROWN « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:21:11 PM » MY CLICK'S A BIT SLOW !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 313



Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 313Infant Herpes Re: TOM O`CONNOR-BROWN « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:28:43 PM » A school teacher who went on to work for the BBC, but was never tarred by the nonce brush. Fair play. Logged I know where you live