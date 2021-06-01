Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 18, 2021, 06:05:53 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
CLARKY `S CADDY !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: CLARKY `S CADDY !!! (Read 134 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 975
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
CLARKY `S CADDY !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:20:17 PM »
I WONDER WHAT HAPPENED TO HIM ???
DOUBTING THOMAS !!! THE HEAVY SOUND OF SHOES ON WOODEN FLOORING AS HECTAKES HIS EMPTY GLASS FOR A REFILL !!!
I WONDER IF HE'S BROWN ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 975
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: CLARKY `S CADDY !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:05:29 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 639
Superstar
Re: CLARKY `S CADDY !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:13:27 PM »
Lad far right, painter, thought he was still in jail
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 975
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: CLARKY `S CADDY !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:15:47 PM »
WHO IS HE LIKE ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 639
Superstar
Re: CLARKY `S CADDY !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:43:28 PM »
Why ? You wanting to stalk his Facebook profile and rip pictures again ?
Not for me to put up his name
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 975
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: CLARKY `S CADDY !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:03:56 PM »
WHAT DID HE DO TO GET IN TO TROUBLE ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 825
Bugger.
Re: CLARKY `S CADDY !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:47:05 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 05:03:56 PM
WHAT DID HE DO TO GET IN TO TROUBLE ???
He swam down to Antarctica and started flicking peanuts at penguins. Why?
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 975
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: CLARKY `S CADDY !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:56:56 PM »
BECAUSE I WANTED TO KNOW !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...