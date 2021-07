Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 971





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 971JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT YOB GOYF !!! « on: Yesterday at 08:43:46 PM » EVEN THE OPEN IS GETTING THE ROID HEADS THERE NOW SHOUTING AND SCREAMING.



NOT LIKE THE CROWDS OF YESTERYEAR WITH THE GENTLEMEN AND SOFT SANDWICH CLAPPING !!!



⛳ 🏌️‍♂️ Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 647





Posts: 1 647 Re: YOB GOYF !!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:38:05 AM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 08:43:46 PM EVEN THE OPEN IS GETTING THE ROID HEADS THERE NOW SHOUTING AND SCREAMING.



NOT LIKE THE CROWDS OF YESTERYEAR WITH THE GENTLEMEN AND SOFT SANDWICH CLAPPING !!!



⛳ 🏌️‍♂️



THUGGERY IS APPEARING IN ALL SPORTS THIS DAY AND AGE...I THINK TIGERS ANTICS LOWERED THE TONE IN THE GOLF WORLD LEADING TO A BIG DROP-IN GOLF ETIQUETTE!!



I THINK THE 'LEFTIES' HAVE LOT TO ANSWER 2 FOR DEMANDING THAT ALL JOBS SHOULD BE OPEN TO ALL AND SUNDRY.....IF YOU LOOK AT THE VIDEO BELOW......YOU CAN SEE WHY SOME JOBS SHOULD BE LEFT TO THE 'MEN' AND NOT ANYTHING AND ANYBODY LIKE THE 'LEFTIES' DEMAND!!



HAVE U SEEN THE FILTH GETTING CHASED BY A LOAD OF KIDS..... WHAT A DISGRACE THOSE IN UNIFORM ARE NOW... THAT WOULDNT HAVE HAPPENED BACK IN THE DAY WITHOUT A FEW SKULLS GETTING CRACKED IN RETURN!



ITS FUNNY TO WATCH BUT SAD AS WELL TO SEE THE FILTH ON THEIR TOES CHASED BY KIDS.......FUCKING HELL AND WE WONDER WHY SOCITY DOES AS IT WANTS WITH COPPERS LIKE THAT...



THE REAL 'FILTH' FROM BACKIN THE DAY MUST BE DISGUSTED T TO SEE THESE SCENES



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdRKGmZQHnE&ab_channel=onthespectrumaskingquestions THUGGERY IS APPEARING IN ALL SPORTS THIS DAY AND AGE...I THINK TIGERS ANTICS LOWERED THE TONE IN THE GOLF WORLD LEADING TO A BIG DROP-IN GOLF ETIQUETTE!!I THINK THE 'LEFTIES' HAVE LOT TO ANSWER 2 FOR DEMANDING THAT ALL JOBS SHOULD BE OPEN TO ALL AND SUNDRY.....IF YOU LOOK AT THE VIDEO BELOW......YOU CAN SEE WHY SOME JOBS SHOULD BE LEFT TO THE 'MEN' AND NOT ANYTHING AND ANYBODY LIKE THE 'LEFTIES' DEMAND!!HAVE U SEEN THE FILTH GETTING CHASED BY A LOAD OF KIDS..... WHAT A DISGRACE THOSE IN UNIFORM ARE NOW... THAT WOULDNT HAVE HAPPENED BACK IN THE DAY WITHOUT A FEW SKULLS GETTING CRACKED IN RETURN!ITS FUNNY TO WATCH BUT SAD AS WELL TO SEE THE FILTH ON THEIR TOES CHASED BY KIDS.......FUCKING HELL AND WE WONDER WHY SOCITY DOES AS IT WANTS WITH COPPERS LIKE THAT...THE REAL 'FILTH' FROM BACKIN THE DAY MUST BE DISGUSTED T TO SEE THESE SCENES Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 971





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 971JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: YOB GOYF !!! « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:51:26 AM » PEOPLE USED TO BE AFRAID OF THE POLICE AND SEEING SCENES LIKE THAT DON'T GIVE YOU MUCH FAITH IN THEM PROTECTING US.



BUT THEY'VE GOT TO BE CAREFUL WHAT THEY DO THESE DAYS SO THEY DIN'T UPSET CERTAIN PEOPLE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 647





Posts: 1 647 Re: YOB GOYF !!! « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:14:22 AM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 08:51:26 AM PEOPLE USED TO BE AFRAID OF THE POLICE AND SEEING SCENES LIKE THAT DON'T GIVE YOU MUCH FAITH IN THEM PROTECTING US.



BUT THEY'VE GOT TO BE CAREFUL WHAT THEY DO THESE DAYS SO THEY DIN'T UPSET CERTAIN PEOPLE !!!



YES ITS A SAD DAY WHEN YOU SEE SCENES LIKE THAT IN THIS ONCE GREAT COUNTRY,,,,,,,



WHILST I WOULDNT LIKE TO SAY IT WAS SOLELY TO BLAME.....I DO FEEL WHEN THE " " MOOVEMENT RAMPAGED AT FREE WILL RIPPING DOWN STATUES AND ROAMING FREE DURING A PANDEMIC THEY DO HAVE A LOT TO ANSWER TO FOR THE WAY PEOPLE OR THE YOUTH OF TODAY WILL NOW VIEW THE COPS/POLICING... YES ITS A SAD DAY WHEN YOU SEE SCENES LIKE THAT IN THIS ONCE GREAT COUNTRY,,,,,,,WHILST I WOULDNT LIKE TO SAY IT WAS SOLELY TO BLAME.....I DO FEEL WHEN THE "" MOOVEMENT RAMPAGED AT FREE WILL RIPPING DOWN STATUES AND ROAMING FREE DURING A PANDEMIC THEY DO HAVE A LOT TO ANSWER TO FOR THE WAY PEOPLE OR THE YOUTH OF TODAY WILL NOW VIEW THE COPS/POLICING... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 971





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 971JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: YOB GOYF !!! « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:40:52 AM » STILL, IF THEY GET THEIR WAY THERE WON'T BE ANY POLICE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats