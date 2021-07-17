Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





EVEN THE OPEN IS GETTING THE ROID HEADS THERE NOW SHOUTING AND SCREAMING.



NOT LIKE THE CROWDS OF YESTERYEAR WITH THE GENTLEMEN AND SOFT SANDWICH CLAPPING !!!



⛳ ° 🏌️‍♂️ Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats