MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 459







Posts: 4 459 GB News « on: Yesterday at 04:02:57 PM » It seems that right wingers who were pinning their hopes of having their own shouty version of Fox News in the UK might have to wait a bit longer. The station attracted zero ratings more than once last week, their star attraction is taking time out, the champions of free speech and debate suspended an employee for taking the knee. Last act of desperation, Nigel Farage announced as incoming. What a clusterfuck

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 377





Posts: 377 Re: GB News « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:38:16 PM » I'd stick to the BBC if I were you.

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 638





Posts: 1 638 Re: GB News « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:54:56 PM » THE MEDIA IS DANGEROUS OUTFIT FULL STOP WHATEVER SIDE OF THE FENCE YOU MIGHT SIT ON....

Billy Balfour

Offline



Posts: 5 077







Posts: 5 077 Re: GB News « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:03:44 PM » TBH I was put off by them having frog faced farage on early on, however I liked the concept of them being impartial and no particular agenda. I've always thought Andrew Neil interviewed everyone with equal zeal.

I tuned in once or twice but the spund and picture quality was shite.also I don't watch much political telly either so I wouldn't say I would never watch it for what it stands for, it's Imore I'm sick of political shit from all sides and would rather watch something else. Logged