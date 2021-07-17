El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 463





Posts: 45 463 How do you save posts on here Kenny?? « on: July 17, 2021, 02:29:24 PM »





Couldnt lie straight in bed this lad











 Was reading some very old COB (i did save loads before the bulldozer turned up) and was surprised to see how many there used to be on there. Some usernames you dont see anywhere nowadays.



Rids

Lenin

Mackey 69er

Ray Mallon (cant of been)

Critical Bill

Flonk

Marlon D

Superbok

Baseball Fury



And loads more. Wonder if any these lads still post elsewhere but under different usernames?

If any of you are reading get in touch lads. Can you give me a step by step guide please? I cant see the function for saving threadsCouldnt lie straight in bed this lad Was reading some very old COB (i did save loads before the bulldozer turned up) and was surprised to see how many there used to be on there. Some usernames you dont see anywhere nowadays.RidsLeninMackey 69erRay Mallon (cant of been)Critical BillFlonkMarlon DSuperbokBaseball FuryAnd loads more. Wonder if any these lads still post elsewhere but under different usernames?If any of you are reading get in touch lads. Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 778





Posts: 1 778 Re: How do you save posts on here Kenny?? « Reply #1 on: July 17, 2021, 02:56:18 PM »





WHETHER HE IS BILLY LIAR OR NOT DON'T DONT BE KNOCKING HIS IDEA ......IT MIGHT BE MY WAY OF GETTING BACK ON RAW!!



IF YOUR READING THIS KEN IGNORE CAPTAIN HES JUST BEING A SCAMP .....HOW DO I GET IN TOUCH? ...... I



I JUST MIGHT HAPPEN TO BE A COUPLE OF THEM NAMES YOU MENTION.....



STAY IN TOUCH BUD....

WHETHER HE IS BILLY LIAR OR NOT DON'T DONT BE KNOCKING HIS IDEA......IT MIGHT BE MY WAY OF GETTING BACK ON RAW!!IF YOUR READING THIS KEN IGNORE CAPTAIN HES JUST BEING A SCAMP .....HOW DO I GET IN TOUCH? ...... II JUST MIGHT HAPPEN TO BE A COUPLE OF THEM NAMES YOU MENTION.....STAY IN TOUCH BUD.... Logged

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 021





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 021JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: How do you save posts on here Kenny?? « Reply #3 on: July 17, 2021, 03:44:14 PM » HE WORKED FOR THE DWP AND CAN TRACE YOU !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

PoliteDwarf

Offline



Posts: 10 447





Not big and not clever





Posts: 10 447Not big and not clever Re: How do you save posts on here Kenny?? « Reply #4 on: July 17, 2021, 04:41:38 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on July 17, 2021, 02:29:24 PM





Couldnt lie straight in bed this lad











 Was reading some very old COB (i did save loads before the bulldozer turned up) and was surprised to see how many there used to be on there. Some usernames you dont see anywhere nowadays.



Rids

Lenin

Mackey 69er

Ray Mallon (cant of been)

Critical Bill

Flonk

Marlon D

Superbok

Baseball Fury



And loads more. Wonder if any these lads still post elsewhere but under different usernames?

If any of you are reading get in touch lads.

Can you give me a step by step guide please? I cant see the function for saving threadsCouldnt lie straight in bed this lad Was reading some very old COB (i did save loads before the bulldozer turned up) and was surprised to see how many there used to be on there. Some usernames you dont see anywhere nowadays.RidsLeninMackey 69erRay Mallon (cant of been)Critical BillFlonkMarlon DSuperbokBaseball FuryAnd loads more. Wonder if any these lads still post elsewhere but under different usernames?If any of you are reading get in touch lads.

That was only two different people. That was only two different people. Logged CoB scum

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 021





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 021JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: How do you save posts on here Kenny?? « Reply #5 on: July 17, 2021, 04:43:41 PM » I DON'T KNOW WHAT THE OBSESSION WITH COB IS ALL ABOUT ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 778





Posts: 1 778 Re: How do you save posts on here Kenny?? « Reply #6 on: July 17, 2021, 04:51:19 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on July 17, 2021, 04:43:41 PM

I DON'T KNOW WHAT THE OBSESSION WITH COB IS ALL ABOUT ???

A BIT LIKE RICK DID THAT TIME....KEN MIGHT NOW HAVE SOME BAD NEWS TO PASS ON THAT'S TOO PRIVATE TO PASS ON IN PUBLIC....



I WONDER WHO WILL BE NEXT FROM RAW TO GO SEARCHING FOR PUNTERS!!



THE CANT BE MANY VIEWING GUESTS SIGNING UP THAT'S ALL I CAN THINK OV... A BIT LIKE RICK DID THAT TIME....KEN MIGHT NOW HAVE SOME BAD NEWS TO PASS ON THAT'S TOO PRIVATE TO PASS ON IN PUBLIC....I WONDER WHO WILL BE NEXT FROM RAW TO GO SEARCHING FOR PUNTERS!!THE CANT BE MANY VIEWING GUESTS SIGNING UP THAT'S ALL I CAN THINK OV... Logged

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 021





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 021JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: How do you save posts on here Kenny?? « Reply #7 on: July 17, 2021, 05:22:56 PM » I THINK MAYBE THE NOVELTY IS WEARING OFF !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 021





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 021JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: How do you save posts on here Kenny?? « Reply #9 on: July 17, 2021, 07:07:30 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Billy Balfour

Online



Posts: 5 078







Posts: 5 078 Re: How do you save posts on here Kenny?? « Reply #12 on: July 18, 2021, 02:49:39 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on July 17, 2021, 02:29:24 PM





Couldnt lie straight in bed this lad











 Was reading some very old COB (i did save loads before the bulldozer turned up) and was surprised to see how many there used to be on there. Some usernames you dont see anywhere nowadays.



Rids

Lenin

Mackey 69er

Ray Mallon (cant of been)

Critical Bill

Flonk

Marlon D

Superbok

Baseball Fury



And loads more. Wonder if any these lads still post elsewhere but under different usernames?

If any of you are reading get in touch lads.

Can you give me a step by step guide please? I cant see the function for saving threadsCouldnt lie straight in bed this lad Was reading some very old COB (i did save loads before the bulldozer turned up) and was surprised to see how many there used to be on there. Some usernames you dont see anywhere nowadays.RidsLeninMackey 69erRay Mallon (cant of been)Critical BillFlonkMarlon DSuperbokBaseball FuryAnd loads more. Wonder if any these lads still post elsewhere but under different usernames?If any of you are reading get in touch lads.

Press print at top of page and save to pdf.

I do all the time so I can sue you all. Its my pension pot Press print at top of page and save to pdf.I do all the time so I can sue you all. Its my pension pot Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 778





Posts: 1 778 Re: How do you save posts on here Kenny?? « Reply #13 on: July 18, 2021, 03:24:32 PM » Quote from: Billy Balfour on July 18, 2021, 02:49:39 PM Quote from: El Capitan on July 17, 2021, 02:29:24 PM





Couldnt lie straight in bed this lad











 Was reading some very old COB (i did save loads before the bulldozer turned up) and was surprised to see how many there used to be on there. Some usernames you dont see anywhere nowadays.



Rids

Lenin

Mackey 69er

Ray Mallon (cant of been)

Critical Bill

Flonk

Marlon D

Superbok

Baseball Fury



And loads more. Wonder if any these lads still post elsewhere but under different usernames?

If any of you are reading get in touch lads.

Can you give me a step by step guide please? I cant see the function for saving threadsCouldnt lie straight in bed this lad Was reading some very old COB (i did save loads before the bulldozer turned up) and was surprised to see how many there used to be on there. Some usernames you dont see anywhere nowadays.RidsLeninMackey 69erRay Mallon (cant of been)Critical BillFlonkMarlon DSuperbokBaseball FuryAnd loads more. Wonder if any these lads still post elsewhere but under different usernames?If any of you are reading get in touch lads.

Press print at top of page and save to pdf.

I do all the time so I can sue you all. Its my pension pot

Press print at top of page and save to pdf.I do all the time so I can sue you all. Its my pension pot



i am sure the best way to put this one to bed is for Kenny himself to give us all a peek a boo of the said list he has in his possession if he has one...



or a detailed step by step guide like captain has requested so we can all have a butchers at the past i................i hope your not another one from RAW telling pork pies u little scamp...



i am sure the best way to put this one to bed is for Kenny himself to give us all a peek a boo of the said list he has in his possession if he has one...or a detailed step by step guide like captain has requested so we can all have a butchers at the past i................i hope your not another one from RAW telling pork pies u little scamp... Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 778





Posts: 1 778 Re: How do you save posts on here Kenny?? « Reply #19 on: July 22, 2021, 02:20:09 PM » Quote from: LeeTublin on July 22, 2021, 11:25:59 AM 9 guests one user over there at the moment. Even Lids is quiet bored of posting match threads instead of offering people out.



it looks like its just me and liddle who are posting on the respective boards ov RAW & COB....... i'm sat sweltering at work whilst he will be in some pretend hammock



im not sure who is the luckiest cunt out of us both....



He should never have left here me and him would have got on



if we made the effort to get to know each other.....



thats ship has now sailed though......



we are now board rivals!!.... it looks like its just me and liddle who are posting on the respective boards ov RAW & COB....... i'm sat sweltering at work whilst he will be in some pretend hammockim not sure who is the luckiest cunt out of us both....He should never have left here me and him would have got onif we made the effort to get to know each other.....thats ship has now sailed though......we are now board rivals!!.... Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 778





Posts: 1 778 Re: How do you save posts on here Kenny?? « Reply #22 on: July 22, 2021, 04:40:18 PM » Quote from: LeeTublin on July 22, 2021, 03:43:48 PM Quote from: Block21 on July 22, 2021, 01:12:08 PM Quote from: LeeTublin on July 22, 2021, 11:25:59 AM 9 guests one user over there at the moment. Even Lids is quiet bored of posting match threads instead of offering people out.



Did you not get let on there tublin? Stop being a bitter cunt

Did you not get let on there tublin? Stop being a bitter cunt

Its them who have the constant talk of this place and FMTTM. Rik likes to put up his snapshot of COB visitor count when its not exactly busy on there.

Its them who have the constant talk of this place and FMTTM. Rik likes to put up his snapshot of COB visitor count when its not exactly busy on there.

Rick might be designated 'stat man' the must be a reason why Kenny has appointed all them 'admin'

I wish the lad well in his new venture but fuck me I wouldn't want him as my edge fund manager!!



i hope they are looking after him in kind and not taking a 'wage' as mods.... i do agree with u like....rick has a thing/fetish about the stats of this place.... i only found out about the stats page myself after erimus went on about it the other day, so like a daft cunt i only went looking..... Rick might be designated 'stat man' the must be a reason why Kenny has appointed all them 'admin'I wish the lad well in his new venture but fuck me I wouldn't want him as my edge fund manager!!i hope they are looking after him in kind and not taking a 'wage' as mods....i do agree with u like....rick has a thing/fetish about the stats of this place....i only found out about the stats page myself after erimus went on about it the other day, so like a daft cunt i only went looking..... Logged