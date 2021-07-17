|
El Capitan
Can you give me a step by step guide please? I cant see the function for saving threads
Couldnt lie straight in bed this lad
Was reading some very old COB (i did save loads before the bulldozer turned up) and was surprised to see how many there used to be on there. Some usernames you dont see anywhere nowadays.
Rids
Lenin
Mackey 69er
Ray Mallon (cant of been)
Critical Bill
Flonk
Marlon D
Superbok
Baseball Fury
And loads more. Wonder if any these lads still post elsewhere but under different usernames?
If any of you are reading get in touch lads.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
PoliteDwarf
That was only two different people.
Logged
CoB scum
Billy Balfour
Press print at top of page and save to pdf.
I do all the time so I can sue you all. Its my pension pot
Logged
headset
Press print at top of page and save to pdf.
I do all the time so I can sue you all. Its my pension pot
i am sure the best way to put this one to bed is for Kenny himself to give us all a peek a boo of the said list he has in his possession if he has one...
or a detailed step by step guide like captain has requested so we can all have a butchers at the past i................i hope your not another one from RAW telling pork pies u little scamp...
Logged
headset
9 guests one user over there at the moment. Even Lids is quiet bored of posting match threads instead of offering people out.
Did you not get let on there tublin? Stop being a bitter cunt
Its them who have the constant talk of this place and FMTTM. Rik likes to put up his snapshot of COB visitor count when its not exactly busy on there.
Rick might be designated 'stat man' the must be a reason why Kenny has appointed all them 'admin'
I wish the lad well in his new venture but fuck me I wouldn't want him as my edge fund manager!!
i hope they are looking after him in kind and not taking a 'wage' as mods....
i do agree with u like....rick has a thing/fetish about the stats of this place....
i only found out about the stats page myself after erimus went on about it the other day, so like a daft cunt i only went looking.....
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Can we not just agree that both boards are shit. Because they are like
Maybe should merge the 2 boards ? ComeOnRoar ?
RawCum.
RedBoro
Be better.
Logged
