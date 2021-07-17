Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: How do you save posts on here Kenny??  (Read 619 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 45 459


« on: July 17, 2021, 02:29:24 PM »
Can you give me a step by step guide please? I cant see the function for saving threads  :pd:


Couldnt lie straight in bed this lad 





 Was reading some very old COB (i did save loads before the bulldozer turned up) and was surprised to see how many there used to be on there. Some usernames you dont see anywhere nowadays.

Rids
Lenin
Mackey 69er
Ray Mallon (cant of been)
Critical Bill
Flonk
Marlon D
Superbok
Baseball Fury

And loads more. Wonder if any these lads still post elsewhere but under different usernames?
If any of you are reading get in touch lads.
headset
Posts: 1 739


« Reply #1 on: July 17, 2021, 02:56:18 PM »
mick


WHETHER HE IS BILLY LIAR OR NOT DON'T DONT BE KNOCKING HIS IDEA :matty:......IT MIGHT BE MY WAY OF GETTING BACK ON RAW!!

IF YOUR READING THIS KEN IGNORE CAPTAIN HES JUST BEING A SCAMP .....HOW DO I GET IN TOUCH? ...... I

I JUST MIGHT HAPPEN TO BE A COUPLE OF THEM NAMES YOU MENTION.....:like:

STAY IN TOUCH BUD....
El Capitan
Posts: 45 459


« Reply #2 on: July 17, 2021, 03:00:03 PM »
I was Lenin  :like:
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 998


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #3 on: July 17, 2021, 03:44:14 PM »
HE WORKED FOR THE DWP AND CAN TRACE YOU !!!
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 446


Not big and not clever


« Reply #4 on: July 17, 2021, 04:41:38 PM »
That was only two different people.
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 998


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #5 on: July 17, 2021, 04:43:41 PM »
I DON'T KNOW WHAT THE OBSESSION WITH COB IS ALL ABOUT ???   
headset
Posts: 1 739


« Reply #6 on: July 17, 2021, 04:51:19 PM »
A BIT LIKE RICK DID THAT TIME....KEN MIGHT NOW HAVE SOME BAD NEWS TO PASS ON THAT'S TOO PRIVATE TO PASS ON IN PUBLIC....rava

I WONDER WHO WILL BE NEXT FROM RAW TO GO SEARCHING FOR PUNTERS!! monkey

THE CANT BE MANY VIEWING GUESTS SIGNING UP THAT'S ALL I CAN THINK OV...:ponce:
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 998


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #7 on: July 17, 2021, 05:22:56 PM »
I THINK MAYBE THE NOVELTY IS WEARING OFF !!!   mick
headset
Posts: 1 739


« Reply #8 on: July 17, 2021, 05:44:11 PM »
WORSE STILL REDUNDANCY MIGHT BE ON THE CARDS FOR SOME..KENNY WON'T NEED ALL THEM, ADMIN...:nige:
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 998


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #9 on: July 17, 2021, 07:07:30 PM »
 charles
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 859


« Reply #10 on: July 18, 2021, 04:45:49 AM »
Literally thousands of threads archived on Internet Archive and in Google's cache.
Not that hard to find really.
headset
Posts: 1 739


« Reply #11 on: July 18, 2021, 02:37:26 PM »
i'm not sure u can .....once the big button has been pressed....:like:
Billy Balfour
Posts: 5 078



« Reply #12 on: July 18, 2021, 02:49:39 PM »
Press print at top of page and save to pdf.
I do all the time so I can sue you all. Its my pension pot  :like:
headset
Posts: 1 739


« Reply #13 on: July 18, 2021, 03:24:32 PM »
i am sure the best way to put this one to bed is for Kenny himself to give us all a peek a boo of the said list he has in his possession if he has one...

or a detailed step by step guide like captain has requested so we can all have a butchers at the past i................i hope your not another one from RAW telling pork pies u little scamp...mcl
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 882



« Reply #14 on: July 18, 2021, 09:37:58 PM »
I would try but I cant rejection after rejection.
headset
Posts: 1 739


« Reply #15 on: July 19, 2021, 07:20:06 AM »
monkey

Yes, ken does have his 'favourites' shall we say! its the little scamp in him

If youre not on the guestlist ......like me you will need to change your username name....monkey
LeeTublin
Posts: 568


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:25:59 AM »
9 guests one user over there at the moment. Even Lids is quiet bored of posting match threads instead of offering people out.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 882



« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 12:16:05 PM »
PISS OFF YOU NO NOTHING DICK
Block21
Posts: 964


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 01:12:08 PM »
Did you not get let on there tublin? Stop being a bitter cunt
headset
Posts: 1 739


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 02:20:09 PM »
it looks like its just me and liddle who are posting on the respective boards ov RAW & COB....... i'm sat sweltering at work whilst he will be in some pretend hammock monkey

im not sure who is the luckiest cunt out of us both.... :ponce:
 
He should never have left here me and him would have got on

if we made the effort to get to know each other.....:like:

thats ship has now sailed though......lost

we are now board rivals!!....:alf:
LeeTublin
Posts: 568


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 03:43:48 PM »
Its them who have the constant talk of this place and FMTTM. Rik likes to put up his snapshot of COB visitor count when its not exactly busy on there.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 465



« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 04:09:10 PM »
Can we not just agree that both boards are shit. Because they are like
headset
Posts: 1 739


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:40:18 PM »
Rick might be designated 'stat man' the must be a reason why Kenny has appointed all them 'admin'
I wish the lad well in his new venture but fuck me I wouldn't want him as my edge fund manager!!

i hope they are looking after him in kind and not taking a 'wage' as mods....:gaz: i do agree with u like....rick has a thing/fetish about the stats of this place....monkey i only found out about the stats page myself after erimus went on about it the other day, so like a daft cunt i only went looking.....rava
LeeTublin
Posts: 568


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 04:47:12 PM »
Maybe should merge the 2 boards ? ComeOnRoar ?  klins
headset
Posts: 1 739


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 04:48:07 PM »
it kills time at work and sometimes at home....its not that bad unless u live for message boards...
headset
Posts: 1 739


« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 04:57:32 PM »
yea ...good idea we could then take on fly me for the No1 spot.....monkey
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 833


Bugger.


« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 05:39:16 PM »
RawCum.
El Capitan
Posts: 45 459


« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 06:06:48 PM »
RedBoro
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 833


Bugger.


« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 06:29:23 PM »
Be better.
headset
Posts: 1 739


« Reply #29 on: Today at 05:01:02 AM »
YOUR SUGGESTION IS WINNING TO DATE.......
calamity
Posts: 8 388

Crabamity


« Reply #30 on: Today at 04:50:21 PM »
RedRaw

*or how Matty will be when Guy Guy is finished with him  sshhh
