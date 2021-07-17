|
El Capitan
Can you give me a step by step guide please? I cant see the function for saving threads
Couldnt lie straight in bed this lad
Was reading some very old COB (i did save loads before the bulldozer turned up) and was surprised to see how many there used to be on there. Some usernames you dont see anywhere nowadays.
Rids
Lenin
Mackey 69er
Ray Mallon (cant of been)
Critical Bill
Flonk
Marlon D
Superbok
Baseball Fury
And loads more. Wonder if any these lads still post elsewhere but under different usernames?
If any of you are reading get in touch lads.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
PoliteDwarf
That was only two different people.
Logged
CoB scum
Billy Balfour
Press print at top of page and save to pdf.
I do all the time so I can sue you all. Its my pension pot
Logged
headset
i am sure the best way to put this one to bed is for Kenny himself to give us all a peek a boo of the said list he has in his possession if he has one...
or a detailed step by step guide like captain has requested so we can all have a butchers at the past i................i hope your not another one from RAW telling pork pies u little scamp...
Logged
