El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 458





Posts: 45 458 How do you save posts on here Kenny?? « on: July 17, 2021, 02:29:24 PM »





Couldnt lie straight in bed this lad











 Was reading some very old COB (i did save loads before the bulldozer turned up) and was surprised to see how many there used to be on there. Some usernames you dont see anywhere nowadays.



Rids

Lenin

Mackey 69er

Ray Mallon (cant of been)

Critical Bill

Flonk

Marlon D

Superbok

Baseball Fury



And loads more. Wonder if any these lads still post elsewhere but under different usernames?

If any of you are reading get in touch lads. Can you give me a step by step guide please? I cant see the function for saving threadsCouldnt lie straight in bed this lad Was reading some very old COB (i did save loads before the bulldozer turned up) and was surprised to see how many there used to be on there. Some usernames you dont see anywhere nowadays.RidsLeninMackey 69erRay Mallon (cant of been)Critical BillFlonkMarlon DSuperbokBaseball FuryAnd loads more. Wonder if any these lads still post elsewhere but under different usernames?If any of you are reading get in touch lads. Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 711





Posts: 1 711 Re: How do you save posts on here Kenny?? « Reply #1 on: July 17, 2021, 02:56:18 PM »





WHETHER HE IS BILLY LIAR OR NOT DON'T DONT BE KNOCKING HIS IDEA ......IT MIGHT BE MY WAY OF GETTING BACK ON RAW!!



IF YOUR READING THIS KEN IGNORE CAPTAIN HES JUST BEING A SCAMP .....HOW DO I GET IN TOUCH? ...... I



I JUST MIGHT HAPPEN TO BE A COUPLE OF THEM NAMES YOU MENTION.....



STAY IN TOUCH BUD....

WHETHER HE IS BILLY LIAR OR NOT DON'T DONT BE KNOCKING HIS IDEA......IT MIGHT BE MY WAY OF GETTING BACK ON RAW!!IF YOUR READING THIS KEN IGNORE CAPTAIN HES JUST BEING A SCAMP .....HOW DO I GET IN TOUCH? ...... II JUST MIGHT HAPPEN TO BE A COUPLE OF THEM NAMES YOU MENTION.....STAY IN TOUCH BUD.... Logged

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 991





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 991JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: How do you save posts on here Kenny?? « Reply #3 on: July 17, 2021, 03:44:14 PM » HE WORKED FOR THE DWP AND CAN TRACE YOU !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

PoliteDwarf

Offline



Posts: 10 446





Not big and not clever





Posts: 10 446Not big and not clever Re: How do you save posts on here Kenny?? « Reply #4 on: July 17, 2021, 04:41:38 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on July 17, 2021, 02:29:24 PM





Couldnt lie straight in bed this lad











 Was reading some very old COB (i did save loads before the bulldozer turned up) and was surprised to see how many there used to be on there. Some usernames you dont see anywhere nowadays.



Rids

Lenin

Mackey 69er

Ray Mallon (cant of been)

Critical Bill

Flonk

Marlon D

Superbok

Baseball Fury



And loads more. Wonder if any these lads still post elsewhere but under different usernames?

If any of you are reading get in touch lads.

Can you give me a step by step guide please? I cant see the function for saving threadsCouldnt lie straight in bed this lad Was reading some very old COB (i did save loads before the bulldozer turned up) and was surprised to see how many there used to be on there. Some usernames you dont see anywhere nowadays.RidsLeninMackey 69erRay Mallon (cant of been)Critical BillFlonkMarlon DSuperbokBaseball FuryAnd loads more. Wonder if any these lads still post elsewhere but under different usernames?If any of you are reading get in touch lads.

That was only two different people. That was only two different people. Logged CoB scum

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 991





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 991JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: How do you save posts on here Kenny?? « Reply #5 on: July 17, 2021, 04:43:41 PM » I DON'T KNOW WHAT THE OBSESSION WITH COB IS ALL ABOUT ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 711





Posts: 1 711 Re: How do you save posts on here Kenny?? « Reply #6 on: July 17, 2021, 04:51:19 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on July 17, 2021, 04:43:41 PM

I DON'T KNOW WHAT THE OBSESSION WITH COB IS ALL ABOUT ???

A BIT LIKE RICK DID THAT TIME....KEN MIGHT NOW HAVE SOME BAD NEWS TO PASS ON THAT'S TOO PRIVATE TO PASS ON IN PUBLIC....



I WONDER WHO WILL BE NEXT FROM RAW TO GO SEARCHING FOR PUNTERS!!



THE CANT BE MANY VIEWING GUESTS SIGNING UP THAT'S ALL I CAN THINK OV... A BIT LIKE RICK DID THAT TIME....KEN MIGHT NOW HAVE SOME BAD NEWS TO PASS ON THAT'S TOO PRIVATE TO PASS ON IN PUBLIC....I WONDER WHO WILL BE NEXT FROM RAW TO GO SEARCHING FOR PUNTERS!!THE CANT BE MANY VIEWING GUESTS SIGNING UP THAT'S ALL I CAN THINK OV... Logged

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 991





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 991JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: How do you save posts on here Kenny?? « Reply #7 on: July 17, 2021, 05:22:56 PM » I THINK MAYBE THE NOVELTY IS WEARING OFF !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 991





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 991JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: How do you save posts on here Kenny?? « Reply #9 on: July 17, 2021, 07:07:30 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Billy Balfour

Online



Posts: 5 078







Posts: 5 078 Re: How do you save posts on here Kenny?? « Reply #12 on: July 18, 2021, 02:49:39 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on July 17, 2021, 02:29:24 PM





Couldnt lie straight in bed this lad











 Was reading some very old COB (i did save loads before the bulldozer turned up) and was surprised to see how many there used to be on there. Some usernames you dont see anywhere nowadays.



Rids

Lenin

Mackey 69er

Ray Mallon (cant of been)

Critical Bill

Flonk

Marlon D

Superbok

Baseball Fury



And loads more. Wonder if any these lads still post elsewhere but under different usernames?

If any of you are reading get in touch lads.

Can you give me a step by step guide please? I cant see the function for saving threadsCouldnt lie straight in bed this lad Was reading some very old COB (i did save loads before the bulldozer turned up) and was surprised to see how many there used to be on there. Some usernames you dont see anywhere nowadays.RidsLeninMackey 69erRay Mallon (cant of been)Critical BillFlonkMarlon DSuperbokBaseball FuryAnd loads more. Wonder if any these lads still post elsewhere but under different usernames?If any of you are reading get in touch lads.

Press print at top of page and save to pdf.

I do all the time so I can sue you all. Its my pension pot Press print at top of page and save to pdf.I do all the time so I can sue you all. Its my pension pot Logged