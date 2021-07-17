Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 17, 2021, 08:35:29 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: How do you save posts on here Kenny??  (Read 139 times)
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 452


View Profile
« on: Today at 02:29:24 PM »
Can you give me a step by step guide please? I cant see the function for saving threads  :pd:


Couldnt lie straight in bed this lad 





 Was reading some very old COB (i did save loads before the bulldozer turned up) and was surprised to see how many there used to be on there. Some usernames you dont see anywhere nowadays.

Rids
Lenin
Mackey 69er
Ray Mallon (cant of been)
Critical Bill
Flonk
Marlon D
Superbok
Baseball Fury

And loads more. Wonder if any these lads still post elsewhere but under different usernames?
If any of you are reading get in touch lads.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 638


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:56:18 PM »
mick


WHETHER HE IS BILLY LIAR OR NOT DON'T DONT BE KNOCKING HIS IDEA :matty:......IT MIGHT BE MY WAY OF GETTING BACK ON RAW!!

IF YOUR READING THIS KEN IGNORE CAPTAIN HES JUST BEING A SCAMP .....HOW DO I GET IN TOUCH? ...... I

I JUST MIGHT HAPPEN TO BE A COUPLE OF THEM NAMES YOU MENTION.....:like:

STAY IN TOUCH BUD....
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 452


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:00:03 PM »
I was Lenin  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 958


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:44:14 PM »
HE WORKED FOR THE DWP AND CAN TRACE YOU !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 444


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:41:38 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:29:24 PM
Can you give me a step by step guide please? I cant see the function for saving threads  :pd:


Couldnt lie straight in bed this lad 





 Was reading some very old COB (i did save loads before the bulldozer turned up) and was surprised to see how many there used to be on there. Some usernames you dont see anywhere nowadays.

Rids
Lenin
Mackey 69er
Ray Mallon (cant of been)
Critical Bill
Flonk
Marlon D
Superbok
Baseball Fury

And loads more. Wonder if any these lads still post elsewhere but under different usernames?
If any of you are reading get in touch lads.

That was only two different people.
Logged
CoB scum
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 958


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:43:41 PM »
I DON'T KNOW WHAT THE OBSESSION WITH COB IS ALL ABOUT ???   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 638


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:51:19 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 04:43:41 PM
I DON'T KNOW WHAT THE OBSESSION WITH COB IS ALL ABOUT ???   

A BIT LIKE RICK DID THAT TIME....KEN MIGHT NOW HAVE SOME BAD NEWS TO PASS ON THAT'S TOO PRIVATE TO PASS ON IN PUBLIC....rava

I WONDER WHO WILL BE NEXT FROM RAW TO GO SEARCHING FOR PUNTERS!! monkey

THE CANT BE MANY VIEWING GUESTS SIGNING UP THAT'S ALL I CAN THINK OV...:ponce:
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 958


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:22:56 PM »
I THINK MAYBE THE NOVELTY IS WEARING OFF !!!   mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 638


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:44:11 PM »
WORSE STILL REDUNDANCY MIGHT BE ON THE CARDS FOR SOME..KENNY WON'T NEED ALL THEM, ADMIN...:nige:
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 958


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:07:30 PM »
 charles
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 