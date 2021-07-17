Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: FLYING ANTS !!!
« on: Today at 11:05:49 AM »
ANYINE ELSE HAT A PROBLEM WITH UM ???

SAID IN THE PAPERS THEY JUST APPEARVFOR THE DAY BUT I'VE HAD THEM FOR ABOUT A FORTNIGHT NOW.

NESTING UNDER THE HOUSE I THINK.

THOUGHT I'D KILLED THEM OFF BUT LAST NIGHT I HAD HUNDREDS INSIDE.

COULD EVEN BE A RENTOKIL JOB !!!   mick

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/flying-ant-day-london-temperature-heatwave-uk-weather-insects-b946022.html   
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:19:15 AM »
Have you thought about living in a canal boat instead? :pd:
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:40:52 AM »
MIGHT WORK OUT CHEAPER THAN CAKLING IN RENTOKIL !!!  oleary
