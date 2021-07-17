Tortured_Mind

SAID IN THE PAPERS THEY JUST APPEARVFOR THE DAY BUT I'VE HAD THEM FOR ABOUT A FORTNIGHT NOW.



NESTING UNDER THE HOUSE I THINK.



THOUGHT I'D KILLED THEM OFF BUT LAST NIGHT I HAD HUNDREDS INSIDE.



COULD EVEN BE A RENTOKIL JOB !!!



https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/flying-ant-day-london-temperature-heatwave-uk-weather-insects-b946022.html

ANYINE ELSE HAT A PROBLEM WITH UM ???

SAID IN THE PAPERS THEY JUST APPEARVFOR THE DAY BUT I'VE HAD THEM FOR ABOUT A FORTNIGHT NOW.

NESTING UNDER THE HOUSE I THINK.

THOUGHT I'D KILLED THEM OFF BUT LAST NIGHT I HAD HUNDREDS INSIDE.

COULD EVEN BE A RENTOKIL JOB !!!